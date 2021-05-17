Netizen Comments on Shibani Dandekar’s Footwear Choice, Sister Anusha Has a Reply

Actress Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture with her sister Shibani Dandekar.In the snap shared with her fans, Anusha can be seen lounging on a couch along with her sister. The sibling duo can be seen in sports bra and joggers. While Anusha completed her look with black heeled boots, Shibani went with a more casual look and wore white sneakers. In the caption of the post, Anusha wrote that her attire is from the fashion designer, Farah Sanjana.

While most of the fans showered the photograph with compliments, there was one user who felt that the sneakers didn’t match Shibani’s outfit. Anusha was quick to respond to the follower, Neel Reddy, and asked satirically for his “fashion advice”.Meanwhile, Shibani dropped laughing and heart emojis on the picture that has been liked by more than 40, 000 people. Farah also appreciated their look and posted this picture to her Instagram Stories. According to the fans, Shibani looked better in the no-makeup look. Earlier, Anusha and Shibani had formed a band along with their other sister, Apeksha Dandekar. The band was titled as D-Major, but they soon disbanded.

The sisters often share pictures of spending time with their family. On Mother’s Day, Anusha shared a no makeup and no filter picture with her mother on the photo-sharing app and also asked her fans to post such selfies with their mothers.

Last month, the beauty also wished her father a happy birthday by posting a series of throwback pictures. In one picture, while an infant can be seen lying next to her father as the two sleep carelessly, in the second picture, a grown-up Anusha can be seen smiling with her father as the two pose for the camera.

Anusha has featured in Viruddh and Anthony Kaun Hai? She gained popularity by hosting shows like India's Next Top Model and MTV Love School.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here