Netizen Schools Mira Rajput After She Casually Mentions 'Split Personality' in Social Media Post

Mira Rajput was recently schooled on social media when she casually mentioned 'split personality' while posting a selfie. In the picture, Mira can be seen posing in a blue and yellow coloured shirt, which is split into the two colours from the middle. As a caption to her post, Mira wrote, "Split personality. Also gave myself a haircut."

Commenting on the post, a netizen reminded her that split personality or Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) is an actual ailment and not a 'funny caption'. To Mira's post, the netizen wrote in comments section, "Split personality is an actual disorder and not a funny caption (sic)."

Earlier in July, Shahid Kapoor and Mira celebrated their five years of marriage. They got married in 2015 in Delhi and had their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. Two years later, their second child, son Zain, was born.

Currently, Shahid is all set to resume Jersey shoot with lead actress Mrunal Thakur. He will play the role of a ageing cricketer who makes a comeback on the field for his son. Mrunal plays Shahid's on screen wife. The movie is remake of Telugu film of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie down South, is helming the Bollywood remake as well.

