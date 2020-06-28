Netizen Taunts Sidharth Shukla for Not Having Any Job, His Response is Savage

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been embracing coronavirus lockdown in the right spirit. Even though it was the worst time possible for the reality show winner and his career to be hit by the pandemic, Sidharth has been seen sharing positive messages with fans on social media.

Recently, Sidharth was taunted by a social media user for not having any job and the response he gave to them was epic. It also led to Sidharth fans trending #WeLoveSavageSidharth on Twitter. As per Pinkvilla, a social media user wrote to Sidhath, "Our Shehnaaz is doing work with different artists. Are you not getting any job? I will talk to Shehnaaz and she will help you out a bit in job search. You are surviving on her money Shukla Ji."

In response, Sidharth wrote, "Can you please talk to her on my behalf. Thanks that'd be great help. God bless ya."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Bhula Dunga music video with Shehnaaz Gill. The song became a huge hit and attracted a lot of praise from #SidNaaz fans on social media.

Check out some fan responses to #WeLoveSavageSidharth Twitter trend.

Some stupids still say @sidharth_shukla needs fame from Some nautanki newcomers #WeLoveSavageSidharth pic.twitter.com/cIfhFQEpQV — Sagar (@SegyBB13) June 27, 2020

THIS FEMALE SHEHNAAZ GILL IS DISGUSTING!

The way she is using Sid’s name is below the belt. I’m glad that Sidharth replied to that filthy comment.



These shippers need to come out of their delusional lala land.



Sidnaaz is nothing but a PR strategy.#WeLoveSavageSidharth pic.twitter.com/XdNCRw0h7k — Pari ‍♀️ (@BluntIndianLady) June 27, 2020

Dear All Shehnaazians / Sidnaazians

(Postive/Negative/Neutral..jitne b ho)



Agar @SanakiDiwani ne Sid ko Tag krke Sorry Nahi Bola to..Then Dont Come to me & Teach lessons of Friendship & Love.



Bcoz Now I am Preparing My Own Syllabus Which I will teach you#WeLoveSavageSidharth pic.twitter.com/gsTSVQ9wFy — Ｍᖇ. JⓄץ (@YoutuberMrJoy) June 27, 2020

. @sidharth_shukla was already a well established actor.Every girl on the show wanted to be shipped with him but luck was in favor of Shehnaaz Gill.

Everyone will agree that SidNaaz made her famous. Before that only a few people of Punjab knew her.#WeLoveSavageSidharth — ‍♀️CAPTAIN KAVYA ( Kaju Katli) (@bestversionofkr) June 27, 2020

Sidharth has not yet revealed anything about his future projects but reports state that he may collaborate on some music videos once shooting resumes.

Follow @News18Movies for more