2-MIN READ

Netizen Taunts Sidharth Shukla for Not Having Any Job, His Response is Savage

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla responded to a troll on social media with grace who taunted him by saying he is 'surviving on Shehnaaz Gill's money'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been embracing coronavirus lockdown in the right spirit. Even though it was the worst time possible for the reality show winner and his career to be hit by the pandemic, Sidharth has been seen sharing positive messages with fans on social media.

Recently, Sidharth was taunted by a social media user for not having any job and the response he gave to them was epic. It also led to Sidharth fans trending #WeLoveSavageSidharth on Twitter. As per Pinkvilla, a social media user wrote to Sidhath, "Our Shehnaaz is doing work with different artists. Are you not getting any job? I will talk to Shehnaaz and she will help you out a bit in job search. You are surviving on her money Shukla Ji."

In response, Sidharth wrote, "Can you please talk to her on my behalf. Thanks that'd be great help. God bless ya."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Bhula Dunga music video with Shehnaaz Gill. The song became a huge hit and attracted a lot of praise from #SidNaaz fans on social media.

Check out some fan responses to #WeLoveSavageSidharth Twitter trend.

Sidharth has not yet revealed anything about his future projects but reports state that he may collaborate on some music videos once shooting resumes.

Share this:
