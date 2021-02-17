Netizen Tells Ranvir Shorey 'Konkona Sensharma was Right When She Left You,' See His Witty Reply

Ranvir Shorey, in a response to a tweet, argued that students should be kept out of politics. However, the actor faced a lot of criticism from Twitterati for his controversial opinion.

Among many, one Twitter user made a personal attack on Ranvir, commenting, "Konkona Sensharma was right when she left you." Taking it sportingly, Ranvir responded with a witty comment. “No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left,” Ranvir tweeted, followed by a laughing emoticon.

No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left. 😂— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021

Ranvir and Konkona married in 2010. However, after five years, in 2015, they separated. In February 2020, they filed for divorce and were granted the same by the court in August. Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona during all legal proceedings, had said, “It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out.”

Announcing their September in 2015, Konkona had written. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

On the work front, Ranvir was last seen in Metro Park 2 in which he played the role of Kalpesh Patel. Konkona was recently seen in Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.