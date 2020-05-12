Netizen Trolls Karan Kundrra By Calling Him a 'Lady', Female Fans Laud His Savage Reply

Karan Kundrra held a live session on Instagram with his ex-girlfriend and Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Kritika Kamra and TV actress Pooja Gor. To announce the same, the actor had shared a photo with the two actresses on Instagram on Monday.

He wrote in the caption, that after multiple demands and some death threats, he and Kritika are going live on Instagram and would be joined by Pooja. The photo showed the three of them posing sideways looking at the camera.

The photo attracted a rather mean comment from an user, who tried to troll Karan by calling him a lady. He commented, "3 ladies."

Instead of being offended by the comment, Karan replied that he has no problem in being called a lady. Rather, he'd be proud because it is the most powerful thing to be in this world. Karan replied, "ya..bro and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I'll be proud!! The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady!...I'm sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you!"

Karan's reply got a lot of support from his fans, especially women. "Perfect reply," one said, while another commented, "epic one sir."

Karan shot to fame playing the lead in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Kritika, back in 2009. The show was a huge hit and the two actors enjoyed a massive fan-following. Karan and Kritika's chemistry on-screen was quite popular. The pair started dating in real life, but the romance ended in some years.

The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor has been dating VJ Anusha Dandekar for a while now. Recently, that relationship was dragged into a controversy as well. Reports stated that the couple had broken up and they were living separately during the lockdown. However, the two squashed the rumours soon and even went on a virtual date.

