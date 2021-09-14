Netizens Amazed with Ram Kapoor's Slim Physique in This Throwback Pic from His Honeymoon

Gautami and Ram Kapoor are one of the most adorable jodis of the TV industry, both on and off-screen. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale that states opposites do attract. After dating for a while, the duo tied the knot in 2003. They have been married for more than 18 years now and the couple has two adorable children, a son and a daughter. The spark in their chemistry has not faded even after so many years of being together. On September 13, taking to her Instagram handle, Gautami shared a throwback picture with her hubby from their honeymoon.

In the picture, Gautami had donned a black bikini top along with red shorts. When it comes to Ram, it is hard to recognise him in the click. His muscular physique made him appear no less than a filmy hero. Sharing the lovely picture, Gautami captioned it, "The year that was …… 2003."

Fans were in awe of the Ghar Ek Mandir jodi, however, some joked about Ram’s physique too. Calling the duo ‘hottest couple’ fans urged the actress to share more throwback pictures. “Omg hahahahaha, ye ram sir ka pet aandar kiyu h (Why is Ram sir’s stomach inside),” wrote another user. Some even agreed to one of Ram’s interviews wherein he had stated that his best physique was during honeymoon.

Popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih (Srishty) went 'Omg' looking at the sizzling photo. Take a look at the snap –

In the last couple of years, Ram had put on some extra kilos but nothing came in way of his success. From the daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ to films including Big Bull, LoveYatri, and Thappad, Ram has been climbing the success ladder. However, in lockdown, the actor went through a remarkable transformation, as he shed some kilos, leaving his fans and colleagues stunned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here