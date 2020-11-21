Netizens are Loving Maanayata Dutt's Strong Advice to Her and Sanjay Dutt's Twins

Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has shared a special post for her kids on the occasion of World Children’s Day 2020. Taking to Instagram, Maanayata posted a picture of herself with son Shahraan and daughter Iqra. The two are embracing each other in the photograph while their mother stands in the middle holding Iqra.

Sharing the adorable photograph, Maanayata said (referring to her kids on World Children’s Day 2020) that today is their day and they should be the ones shaping it. She added, “Don’t let it be shaped by someone else’s ignorance or fear... grow stronger.... wiser and humble.”

Netizens reacted in the comments section of the lovely picture of the mother with her children. One commenter said, “Mam u look wonderful,” while another person said, “Sooooo beautiful happy family.” Appreciating the picture, a fan also said that Maanayata has given her kids nice advice. Many Instagram users commented with heart-eyes emojis, admiring the adorable photograph.

Recently, pictures of Maanayata and Sanjay together surfaced on the internet during Diwali. The group of friends reportedly celebrated Diwali in Dubai.

Sanjay also shared a picture of his family on Diwali 2020. All the family members were dressed in traditional outfits. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year.”

Maanayata and Sanjay got married in 2008 in a private ceremony. She gave birth to twins Shahraan and Iqra in October 2010.

Before being married to Sanjay, Maanayata worked in Bollywood and performed a dance number in director Prakash Jha’s Ajay Devgn starrer Gangaajal.

Apart from the two kids with Maanayata, Sanjay also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt from his first marriage with Richa Sharma.