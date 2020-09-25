Netizens are Reminded of Anushka Sharma's Old Post After Sunil Gavaskar's Controversial Remark on Virat Kohli

During Thursday's KXIP vs RCB IPL match, Virat Kohli had a bad day on the field and subsequently the limelight fell on his actress wife Anushka Sharma too. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised Kohli from the commentary box and a passed a rather questionable remark about the actress. His comment did not go down well with the fans of the actress.

Enraged with his comments while many called out Gavaskar for his comments, some were seen re-sharing an old post of Anushka Sharma where she slammed the derogatory remarks against her. In the 2019 post, the actress had released a statement slamming comments about members of the Indian selection committee fetched cups of tea for her.

In her post, she stated that she doesn’t want her silence to be mistaken as her weakness and pointed out instances when she was blamed for the performance of the Indian national team. "I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it I have led my life, built my own career with utmost dignity and I am not going to compromise that for anything. Maybe, it’s hard for some to believe that. because, I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to be the wife of a cricketer. … and for the record, I drink coffee,” her post read.

In a similar manner, taking a dig at Kohli's performance in the last match, Gavaskar said during lockdown Virat has been practising with Anushka. Apparently, he was referring to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

In response to Gavaskar's statements, Anushka on Friday shared a lengthy note on Instagram stories.

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?

“I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story.