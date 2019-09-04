Take the pledge to vote

Netizen's Blame Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu for Implementation of New Traffic Rules

Many movie buffs are comparing a sequence from Mahesh Babu's film Bharat Ane Nenu to the recent hike in traffic fines, tweeting that the government has taken inspiration from the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
The central government recently hiked fines to penalise traffic violations, much to the citizen's despair. However, this action of the government has brought Mahesh Babu's 2018 release Bharat Ane Nenu into the limelight once again.

The film featured a similar sequence where the newly appointed CM, played by Mahesh Babu, changed many laws of the state, including those regarding traffic rules. Mahesh Babu's character is forced to take up his father's position as the Chief Minister and makes drastic changes in laws.

Many movie buffs are comparing this scene to the current scenario, tweeting that the government has taken inspiration from director Siva Koratala's film. Fans on Twitter have been discussing about how a this film might have probably inspired the government to make this change.

Much like the way the government is receiving flak for hiking the fines, Mahesh's character in the film was also criticised for the same. However, eventually everyone in the film understands the motive behind the CM's actions and we just hope the same happens in reality as well.

The film starred Kiara Advani as the leading lady and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist. Bharat Ane Nenu went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2018 and earned over 150 crores in the box office.

