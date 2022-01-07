Netizens Call Out Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for Not Wearing Seatbelts, Masks; See Pics

With eagled eyed fans on every corner, it is very hard for stars to escape criticism and trolling, even for the smallest of the things. However, netizens seemed to have pointed out a very serious issue in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent photos shared by the paparazzi. The shutterbugs had clicked them on their way driving, but in the pictures, the Bollywood couple were seen without seat belts. And this is exactly what people online pointed out.

One user wrote, “Celebrities don’t need to wear seat belts?" while another criticised them for not wearing a mask as well. They wrote, “Ye agar kuch na pehre to chale or hum log pehne to fine 👏 wahh re duniyaa👏"

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19 in December along with her close friend Amrita Arora. However, they have recovered. The actress even went out for a Christmas lunch with Saif and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has worked in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra. One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film is Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

