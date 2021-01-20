Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as Nobita and Shizuka Get Married in Upcoming Doraemon Film

Majority of the ’90s kids would have grown up watching Japanese animated cartoon, Doraemon. The plot of this cartoon show is about a blue robotic cat, Doraemon and his human friend, Nobita. A massive part of the show is about Nobita trying to impress his female friend Shizuka and Doraemon helping him out with the same.

Now what has got netizens exceedingly emotional is the news of Nobita and Shizuka’s marriage in the upcoming part of the Doraemon film. The movie titled Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is all about this big event in which the makers have finally answered to the prayers of Doraemon’s fans. The poster of the film shows the couple standing on Doraemon’s head. As can be seen, the blue cat is teary eyed on witnessing the couple in their wedding outfit.

If you are one of those who have watched the cartoon in your childhood, there is a good possibility that your reaction to this news is quite similar to that of Doraemon. The upcoming movie is slated to release next month and the netizens’ excitement is clearly visible through their social media posts.

Many users on Twitter shared the poster of the movie reminiscing their childhood days and how this news makes them feel overwhelmed. Here is a look at some of such tweets:

when this release i'll be sending off my childhood for the last time and i'll literally get all emotional watching nobita marrying shizuka and doraemon there be looking so proud of him

I'M SO EMOTIONAL RIGHT NOW I REMEMBER HOW I LITERALLY SAT IN FRONT OF THE TV ALL DAY WATCHING DORAEMON AND MY 5TH GRADE NOBITA IS ALL GROWN UP NOW HE IS FINALLY GETTING MARRIED

Oh my god nobita and shizuka are getting married??? WOWWWWW congratz nobita :') I wonder if kids these days even know the existence of doraemon? Doraemon and Shin-chan are what made my childhood so memorable ❤️

Some users have also expressed how they will be feeling exactly like Doraemon when they watch the “all hearts” movie. Take a look at their tweets:

OMG LIKE SERIOUSLY. LIKE, I AM FEELING THE proudness & happiness of Doraemon! #Nobita #Shizuka

pls pls im actually going to cry for Nobita

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 has already released in Japan and the English version is being awaited by fans across the globe. The titular character has originally been developed by a Japanese duo who are known by their pen name, Fujiko-Fujio. It has been reported by comicbook.com that the series is one of the biggest show in all of Asia and has also amassed over 40 films since the 1970s.