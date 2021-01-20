News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as Nobita and Shizuka Get Married in Upcoming Doraemon Film
2-MIN READ

Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as Nobita and Shizuka Get Married in Upcoming Doraemon Film

Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as Nobita and Shizuka Get Married in Upcoming Doraemon Film

The news of Nobita and Shizuka’s marriage in the upcoming film Stand By Me Doraemon 2 has got netizens exceedingly emotional, leading to the animated characters trending on Twitter.

Majority of the ’90s kids would have grown up watching Japanese animated cartoon, Doraemon. The plot of this cartoon show is about a blue robotic cat, Doraemon and his human friend, Nobita. A massive part of the show is about Nobita trying to impress his female friend Shizuka and Doraemon helping him out with the same.

Now what has got netizens exceedingly emotional is the news of Nobita and Shizuka’s marriage in the upcoming part of the Doraemon film. The movie titled Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is all about this big event in which the makers have finally answered to the prayers of Doraemon’s fans. The poster of the film shows the couple standing on Doraemon’s head. As can be seen, the blue cat is teary eyed on witnessing the couple in their wedding outfit.

If you are one of those who have watched the cartoon in your childhood, there is a good possibility that your reaction to this news is quite similar to that of Doraemon. The upcoming movie is slated to release next month and the netizens’ excitement is clearly visible through their social media posts.

Many users on Twitter shared the poster of the movie reminiscing their childhood days and how this news makes them feel overwhelmed. Here is a look at some of such tweets:

Some users have also expressed how they will be feeling exactly like Doraemon when they watch the “all hearts” movie. Take a look at their tweets:

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 has already released in Japan and the English version is being awaited by fans across the globe. The titular character has originally been developed by a Japanese duo who are known by their pen name, Fujiko-Fujio. It has been reported by comicbook.com that the series is one of the biggest show in all of Asia and has also amassed over 40 films since the 1970s.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...