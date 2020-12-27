News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Netizens Can't Seem to Get Their Heads Around This 'Physics Defying' Stunt in Coolie No 1
1-MIN READ

Netizens Can't Seem to Get Their Heads Around This 'Physics Defying' Stunt in Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan's action sequence in 'Coolie No 1' has become the subject of memes and sarcastic jokes on social media.

Coolie No 1, starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, has hit streaming site on Christmas day. While it became the most watched film on an OTT platform in India in the first 24 hours of its release, the movie did draw comparisons from the 1995 original starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda even to the extent of earning mixed reviews from critics and watchers.

Now, a particular scene in the comedy has grabbed netizens' attention. It shows Raju (Varub Dhawan) rescuing a kid, who is in the way of a moving train that is coming from behind. The power-packed action sequence has Varun plunging into action — first by running faster than the train, sprinting on its coaches, then making it safely to the track to rescue to child.

Upon the film's, release this particular scene was shared online by fans and memes and jokes followed.

Coolie No 1 has a run time of 134 mins and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.


