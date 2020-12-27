Netizens Can't Seem to Get Their Heads Around This 'Physics Defying' Stunt in Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1, starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, has hit streaming site on Christmas day. While it became the most watched film on an OTT platform in India in the first 24 hours of its release, the movie did draw comparisons from the 1995 original starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda even to the extent of earning mixed reviews from critics and watchers.

Now, a particular scene in the comedy has grabbed netizens' attention. It shows Raju (Varub Dhawan) rescuing a kid, who is in the way of a moving train that is coming from behind. The power-packed action sequence has Varun plunging into action — first by running faster than the train, sprinting on its coaches, then making it safely to the track to rescue to child.

Upon the film's, release this particular scene was shared online by fans and memes and jokes followed.

जब ट्रेन पर कूदा तो आगे की तरफ कैसे गुटाली मारी।जब यह कूदा उस समय ट्रेन बच्चे से लगभग 2 मीटर दूर थी। तो लगभग 100 की स्पीड में 2 मीटर पार करने में 0.07 सेकंडलगते हैं।तो ये मादरणीय 0.07 सेकंड से कम समय में आगे कूदे वो भी बिना घिसटे और बच्चे को हटा दिया।RIP भौतिक विज्ञान pic.twitter.com/asoQMPq4gf — रोहित.विश्नोई (@The_Kafir_boy) December 25, 2020

Show me one Hollywood film that defies science like this. I'll paytm you 2 lakh rs. And even when they do make unrealistic scenes, it's the execution that makes them look realistic. — King of friendzone (@hsrepeater) December 25, 2020

Normal person will fall backward after jumping on speeding train but Varun is David Dhavan's son. pic.twitter.com/TLNSA2JTu8 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) December 25, 2020

She : Physics is my favorite subject.Also She : Varun Dhawan was so good and perfect in this part.#CoolieNo1 #physics pic.twitter.com/cwZh5rrYeM — karan.shah (@ShahhKaran) December 26, 2020

Coolie No 1 has a run time of 134 mins and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.