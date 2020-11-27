Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Daughter Samisha's 'Aww-dorable' Pics

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with her little princess Samisha on Thursday. In the picture, Shilpa can be seen happily posing in a blue dress holding the little munchkin in her arms. The mother-daughter duo looks super adorable and the internet can’t stop crushing on it.

As soon as the picture made their way to the social media, netizens flooded the comment section with ‘aww’dorable compliments. While a user wrote, “The baby looks like his daddy”, another user commented, “Cuteee". Many users dropped heart emojis.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra welcomed her daughter Samisha through surrogacy on February 15 this year. Since then Shilpa has been sharing her glimpses on social media. Recently on Bhai Dooj, the proud mommy shared an adorable video of little angel celebrating Bhai Dooj with her brother Viaan. Since it was her first Bhai Dooj, the elated mother wrote, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first Bhai Dooj* * Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile. Thank you, Universe @rajkundra9”. In the video, the trio can be seen donning up in white outfits while Viaan had some adorable moments with his little sister.

Shilpa and Raj celebrated their 11th anniversary on November 22 and the actress took to her social media to pen a heartwarming post for her loving husband. Sharing an adorable snap of the two, she wrote, “No filter LOVE The REAL DEAL *As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you ) Somethings never change* What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting!"

Meanwhile, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma.