Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo

Virat Kohli's throwback picture from his teen days reminded fans of Salman Khan's distinct hairdo from the film Tere Naam.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

On Friday, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the throwback photograph of himself. His throwback moment on Twitter has set off a buzz, with fans comparing his hairstyle from the younger days with Salman Khans distinct hairdo in the hit movie "Tere Naam".

Virat shared a collage of two pictures comparing his younger self with his current form. In the first image, the style icon can be seen posing for a photograph in his teens, while, the second one appears to be a recent picture where he looks fit and groomed in a casual T-shirt.

"Me looking at my younger self going #Throwback #16yearsold," he wrote along with the photograph.

For the fans, the image brought them memories of Salman's character Radhey in "Tere Naam", and his iconic hairstyle. "Your younger hairstyle was the same as Salman Khan hairstyle in 'Tere Naam'," one user wrote, while another exclaimed: "Wow".

A few days back, Virat shared yet another throwback picture clicked by his actress wife Anushka Sharma. The picture seems to be from the winter months as Virat can be seen posing for the lens as he stands on a bridge, wearing a black jacket with a scarf around his neck and a black woollen cap.

On the game front, the captain is currently in Dharamshala for the three-match T20 series against South Africa. The first match of the series was held last week, which had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain.

Team India will play 30 T20I matches before the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and Kohli said that each individual coming in the team should have a mindset to make their mark.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram