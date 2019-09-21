Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo

On Friday, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the throwback photograph of himself. His throwback moment on Twitter has set off a buzz, with fans comparing his hairstyle from the younger days with Salman Khans distinct hairdo in the hit movie "Tere Naam".

Virat shared a collage of two pictures comparing his younger self with his current form. In the first image, the style icon can be seen posing for a photograph in his teens, while, the second one appears to be a recent picture where he looks fit and groomed in a casual T-shirt.

"Me looking at my younger self going #Throwback #16yearsold," he wrote along with the photograph.

For the fans, the image brought them memories of Salman's character Radhey in "Tere Naam", and his iconic hairstyle. "Your younger hairstyle was the same as Salman Khan hairstyle in 'Tere Naam'," one user wrote, while another exclaimed: "Wow".

A few days back, Virat shared yet another throwback picture clicked by his actress wife Anushka Sharma. The picture seems to be from the winter months as Virat can be seen posing for the lens as he stands on a bridge, wearing a black jacket with a scarf around his neck and a black woollen cap.

On the game front, the captain is currently in Dharamshala for the three-match T20 series against South Africa. The first match of the series was held last week, which had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain.

Team India will play 30 T20I matches before the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and Kohli said that each individual coming in the team should have a mindset to make their mark.

