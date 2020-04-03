Netizens Compare Scene from Little Women with Coffee Cup Goof-up in Game of Thrones

The 2019 film Little Women inspired from Louisa May Alcott’s novel turned out to be one of the most praised films of the year. The multi-starrer based in the 1860s was released digitally on Tuesday.

Many social media users have shared how they loved the period drama, while others have given fodder to the online debate.

Few images from the Greta Gerwig directorial have been going viral on various social media platforms after fans noticed a few goof-ups in a some scenes.

A Twitter user uploaded a screen grab featuring Laurie (played by Timothee Chalamet), where a gaffe has been pointed out. One can see a hydro-flask and a plastic water bottle in the background.

Various threads on social media argued that the objects do not belong to the period in which the film’s story-line is set.

https://twitter.com/factsonfiIm/status/1244043358596562944

While Tweeple were not yet over the coffee container they spotted in one of the scenes from Game of Thrones series, the scene in Little Women has made space for new jokes.

If you remember, the GoT goof-up involved a Starbucks cup that was spotted on the table of Emilia Clarke. The 'Mother of Dragons' later admitted that it was a mistake. The makers of the popular show later had the cup removed digitally from the scene.

Starbucks. Just sitting right in the center of the table. In the middle of a scene.



What a painfully perfect metaphor for the joke Game of Thrones has become. pic.twitter.com/wOyReX7Ytf — the kendalorian (@dovahmhysa) May 6, 2019

