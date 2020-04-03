MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Netizens Compare Scene from Little Women with Coffee Cup Goof-up in Game of Thrones

Netizens Compare Scene from Little Women with Coffee Cup Goof-up in Game of Thrones

A few images from the movie Little Women have been going viral on various social media platforms after fans noticed a gaffe in a scene.

Share this:

The 2019 film Little Women inspired from Louisa May Alcott’s novel turned out to be one of the most praised films of the year. The multi-starrer based in the 1860s was released digitally on Tuesday.

Many social media users have shared how they loved the period drama, while others have given fodder to the online debate.

Few images from the Greta Gerwig directorial have been going viral on various social media platforms after fans noticed a few goof-ups in a some scenes.

A Twitter user uploaded a screen grab featuring Laurie (played by Timothee Chalamet), where a gaffe has been pointed out. One can see a hydro-flask and a plastic water bottle in the background.

Various threads on social media argued that the objects do not belong to the period in which the film’s story-line is set.

https://twitter.com/factsonfiIm/status/1244043358596562944

While Tweeple were not yet over the coffee container they spotted in one of the scenes from Game of Thrones series, the scene in Little Women has made space for new jokes.

If you remember, the GoT goof-up involved a Starbucks cup that was spotted on the table of Emilia Clarke. The 'Mother of Dragons' later admitted that it was a mistake. The makers of the popular show later had the cup removed digitally from the scene.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    810,160

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,098,201

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,893

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,148

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres