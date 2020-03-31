MOVIES

Netizens Demand Credit for Bengali Folk Artist in Badshah's Genda Phool Song

Badshah's new song Genda Phool has run into trouble with netizens calling out the rapper for not crediting the original composer of the Bengali folk song.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Rapper Badshah and singer Payal Dev came out with a new Hindi-Bengali song recently, starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Titled Genda Phool, the song is a mix of Badshah's rap with lines from an old Bengali song.

The original lyrics of the Bengali song have been credited to 'Bengali Folk', without any mention of the original composer of the folk song. Many on Twitter have called out Badshah and the producers of the new track for not crediting Ratan Kahar, who is said to be the composer of the original song, called Boroloker Biti Lo, in the '70s.

Musician Rohan Dasgupta took to Twitter to spread the word and also said that Kahar doesn't have the money to sue Badshah.

A video of Kahar singing the original song is also being shared on Twitter.

In a new documentary that is available on YouTube, Kahar has said that he wasn't given credit the first time the song was recorded in 1976, by a Bengali singer named Swapna Chakraborty. Since then it has been remixed and remade multiple times for Bengali movies and TV shows.

Many on Twitter have now urged Badshah and Jacqueline to make amends. People found it a bigger insult for Kahar since the video credits have a special section to mention the names of Badshah and Jacqueline's spot boys and security guards, but does not mention Kahar's name.

