Netizens Demand Credit for Bengali Folk Artist in Badshah's Genda Phool Song

Rapper Badshah and singer Payal Dev came out with a new Hindi-Bengali song recently, starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Titled Genda Phool, the song is a mix of Badshah's rap with lines from an old Bengali song.

The original lyrics of the Bengali song have been credited to 'Bengali Folk', without any mention of the original composer of the folk song. Many on Twitter have called out Badshah and the producers of the new track for not crediting Ratan Kahar, who is said to be the composer of the original song, called Boroloker Biti Lo, in the '70s.

Musician Rohan Dasgupta took to Twitter to spread the word and also said that Kahar doesn't have the money to sue Badshah.

This is RATAN KAHAR, a folk artist from Bengal.

GENDA PHOOL is RATAN KAHAR's song from the 70s & is extremely popular amongst Bengalis.

Sadly he doesn't have the money to sue Badshah who claims that the lyrics/music is by him.

But you have the power to spread the truth. Use it. pic.twitter.com/x4kfFHBSd4 — Rohan Dasgupta (@RohanDasgupta) March 29, 2020

A video of Kahar singing the original song is also being shared on Twitter.

Here is a video of RATAN KAHAR performing his classic hit GENDA PHOOL from his residence in Shiuri (Birbhum district, West Bengal): https://t.co/akhGFAXgvc

In the end, he expresses (in Bengali) his sadness for not getting credited for his lyrics and composition. — Rohan Dasgupta (@RohanDasgupta) March 30, 2020

In a new documentary that is available on YouTube, Kahar has said that he wasn't given credit the first time the song was recorded in 1976, by a Bengali singer named Swapna Chakraborty. Since then it has been remixed and remade multiple times for Bengali movies and TV shows.

Many on Twitter have now urged Badshah and Jacqueline to make amends. People found it a bigger insult for Kahar since the video credits have a special section to mention the names of Badshah and Jacqueline's spot boys and security guards, but does not mention Kahar's name.

. @Its_Badshah is it true that "Genda Phool" is not your song?

Someone posted its RATAN KAHAR performing his classic hit GENDA PHOOL from his residence in Shiuri (Birbhum district, West Bengal). Hope original composer get credit. https://t.co/tZUmxNXAk1 #BhulaDunga50M //t.co/STzjfKKCau">pic.twitter.com/STzjfKKCau — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) March 30, 2020

@sonymusicindia

It was very pleasant to listen to Genda Phool, you used a Bengali folklore, that we grew up listening.

But nowhere in the YouTube it was mentioned the original Bengali lyricist/composer Ratan Kahar.

This is an insult to his memory, so please rectify and edit it. — Pathik Ghosh (@pathik_ghosh) March 27, 2020

@sonymusic give Credit to RATAN KAHAR . We respect our folk singers . Please hope you show your honesty to original artist of this song — Aparajita Mukherjee (@Aparajita__4) March 30, 2020

