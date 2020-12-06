Fans showered a lot of praise on Saif Ali Khan when the actor was cast to play Raavan in the upcoming film Adipurush, which will see Prabhas in the leading role as Ram. Based on Hindu epic Ramayana, the upcoming big-budget multi-starrer will be directed by Tanhaji fame director Om Raut.

However, Saif's recent comments about what the film may hold for the audiences did not go down well with a certain section of Twitter users as they demanded that Adipurush makers drop Saif from the film immediately. In a recent interview with a website, talking about the upcoming film, Saif said, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha."

As Saif's comments on 'humanising' Raavan and 'justifying' the character's abduction of Sita went viral, netizens started trolling the actor on social media. Twitterati said it is a 'distortion' of cultural facts. Here are some reactions to Saif's recent comments on his Adipurush role.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have also been cast in Adipurush as Sita and Lakshman respectively. However, their roles and casting in the film await official confirmation by the makers.