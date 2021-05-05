Netizens Find Lucky Ali Death Rumour Amid Covid Deeply Upsetting, Nafisa Ali Says He's in Good Health

Social media went into a tizzy after reports of singer Lucky Ali passing away started doing the rounds on Tuesday evening. While many started expressing their condolences, others called it fake news.

Later, clarifying on the matter, Nafisa Ali said on Twitter that Lucky Ali is in good health and is not suffering from coronavirus. “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health (sic)," she shared with his fans.

“He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine,” Nafisa told a website.

Social media users were upset with the fake reports of the O Sanam singer’s death surfacing.

Lucky Ali is fine and in good health. Refrain from perpetrating rumours pic.twitter.com/59PyDAQ2JI— Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) May 4, 2021

Everyone calling lucky ali ..but lucky Ali called me to tell he is safe..Power of gabbbar..— Gabbbar (@GabbbaarSingh) May 4, 2021

People Assuming Lucky Ali Has Passed Away..Meanwhile healthy nd Alive #luckyali to Rumour spreaders.. pic.twitter.com/mcyHLhmAHA — Prince (@TheLolnayak) May 4, 2021

Lucky ali after seeing twitter pic.twitter.com/4n69j5om8n— RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) May 4, 2021

Truth be told…. the moment I saw Lucky Ali on trending, my heart skipped a beat. Not him. NOT HIM.— COVID HELP IN BIO - Raghav Ram (@idliwadachutney) May 4, 2021

Lucky Ali recently went viral as his video of jamming to O Sanam surfaced on social media.

