Netizens Gush Over The Archies Actor Vedang Raina as He Drops Pics From New Year Bash With Ananya, Navya

Vedang Raina, who will be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies took to social media to drop glimpses from his New Year bash with Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and others. The Archies will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Vedang was in Phuket with the others to ring in the new year.

On Thursday, the young and upcoming actor took to Instagram to drop several photos from their party. The group was seen on a yacht. Besides sharing his solo snaps and pictures of the scenic beauty, Vedang also shared photos with Ananya and Navya. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Hello 2023🌅"

As soon as he dropped the photos, his friends and followers took to the comment section to compliment him on his looks. One user wrote, “Which face wash are you using??" while another user wrote, “Cutieeee." Another comment read, “imma just fell in love with you." One of the users also asked him to stop being hot and wrote, “Stop being so hawtttttt"

It seems that the young actor enjoys noteworthy popularity on social media. Besides acting, Vedang is also into singing and has a couple of song covers on his social media handle.

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar shared a photo with Vedang and Agastya from their Phuket trip. In the photo, the two young men can be seen hugging the director’s cheeks. Sharing the cute picture, she had written, “Dreamers #calling2023 #dancenight #favboys @vedangraina #agastyananda"

The first teaser of The Archies was released last year and it received mixed reactions. While some were pleasantly intrigued by the Indian adaptation of the comic, others were quite conflicted as they found it not-so-relatable and Western in the context of the Indian milieu. The Archies will release on Netflix.

