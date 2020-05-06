Netizens Hail Kirti Kulhari for Spreading Body Positivity Message with Bikini Photo

Actress Kirti Kulhari has a positive message for us all. Breaking body image constrictions, the Pink actor has shared a throwback selfie of her chilling under the sun in a bikini.

Along with the cool picture, Kirti has shared an empowering caption, "All those who choose to wear a bikini already have the body for it..."

Propounding the message of 'everybody is a bikini body', Kirti drove attention to the scrutiny several women go through for not matching the stereotypical body figure of wearing a swimsuit.

In the picture, the Mission Mangal star can be seen freshly out of a dip in the water, wearing cool blue shades. The actress also wrote that the picture was from the time she enjoyed the beaches of Bodrum, which is a city in Turkey.





Kirti was last seen in the second season of web series Four More Shots Please! In the series, the 34-year-old plays the role of a lawyer, who is divorced and has to bring up a child on one hand and manage her professional work on the other.

She was one of the four leads in the women-centric series. Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J essay the other leads. According to reports, Kirti will be seen next in the movie The Girl on the Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.