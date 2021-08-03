Netizens Impressed with Shaan and Sonu Nigam's Fitness in This Post Workout Pic: 'Singers or Body Builders?'

Popular playback singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam are making netizens wonder if they are bodybuilders as they come to pose together for a post-workout picture. Recently, Shaan extended birthday wishes to his contemporary artist Sonu with a picture in which the two look insanely fit and flaunt their biceps. Social media users were amazed to see their fitness and praised the fact that they are keeping a check on their respective bodies despite being behind the camera.

Shaan captioned the pic, “Very Happy Birthday Champ!!! @sonunigamofficial Have another Rocking Year .. full of Love, Cheers, Peace and MUSIC !!!! More power to you bhai (sic)." Both Shaan and Sonu were seen in gym wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan)

One of the netizens wrote in the comments section, “Singers or body builders?" And another one said, “Body builder singers (sic)."

Recently, Shaan in an interview with News18 said that it hurt him when people said he is not doing playback in Bollywood. “I have been releasing a song almost every couple of months so if they miss me, they can listen to these songs. There is a lot of original music that I am making. In the last three years I have put out more than 20 songs for my own channel apart from singing for other music albums," he shared.

