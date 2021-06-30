Netizens Laud Mandira Bedi for Breaking Gender Stereotypes at Late Husband's Funeral

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s. Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

“He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Rohit told PTI. Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir’s 2005 acclaimed drama My Brother Nikhil, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

At Raj’s funeral, film celebrities and those close to the family had gathered to support Mandira in this time of need. Interestingly, netizens pointed out how she was carrying her husband’s bier a the funeral ceremony, which in India is traditionally an act performed by any male member of the family.

Onir paid tributes to Kaushal on Twitter. Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. “One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul, Onir wrote.

Kaushal’s last directorial was the 2006 film, Anthony Kaun Hai?, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

(With PTI inputs)

