Netizens Point at Akshay Kumar Using Bhuvan Bam’s Joke in Cuttputlli, Latter Reacts

Akshay Kumar was back on the screens once again after Raksha Bandhan with Cuttputlli, which released on the 2nd of September Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film was a remake of the 2018 Tamil film, Ratsasan. In the film, there was a dialogue being used by Akshay’s character during his first conversation with Rakul Preet Singh. Not netizens have pointed out how the film’s team had lifted the joke from Bhuvan Bam.

In one scene from the film where Akshay and Rakul meet for the first time, Akshay Kumar explains to his niece about relationships and their value and says “First comes God, then the parents, then your siblings, relatives, friends, neighbours and then comes the teacher.” To this, Rakul who plays the role of a teacher and Akshay’s love interest, replied, “Don’t you have dogs at home? You could put them on the list as well.” To this Rakul’s character replies, “Don’t you have dogs at home? You could put them on the list as well.” Redditors pointed out how this has been taken from Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Angry Masterji’ act. One user wrote, “Lagta hai Akshay Kumar bhi BB ka bada fan hai (Seems like Akshay Kumar is a fan of Bhuvan).” Another joked, “Copy thodi inspiration hai.”

Bhuvan himself reacted to it. Taking to his Instagram story, Bhuvan shared a picture from the film’s scene and wrote, “LOL.”

We wonder what more Bhuvan would have to say about it. Earlier, Akshay Kumar opened up about Cuttputlli and said, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise – and that’s what makes it unique!!”

