Netizens Point Out Irony in Raj Kundra's Book 'How Not to Make Money' Amid Arrest Row

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps has stirred quite the controversy. Raj appears to be the “key conspirator" in the case, the officials informed and he is currently in police custody. Amid all this, netizens have taken it upon themselves to dig out whatever they can on the businessman. And their quest led them to Kundra’s book titled ‘How Not To Make Money’.

Netizens are now finding the irony in the title and taking to social media to point it out.

“Ironically Raj kundra authored a book with a name “How not to make money". #RajKundraArrest #Bollywood #shilpashettyhusband", wrote one user.

Ironically Raj kundra authored a book with a name "How not to make money".#RajKundraArrest#Bollywood #shilpashettyhusband— Gadilinga Reddy G M (@vickramreddy3) July 20, 2021

“Raj Kundra once wrote a book titled “How Not to Make Money". I’m not even joking. #RajKundra", wrote another.

Raj Kundra once wrote a book titled "How Not to Make Money". I'm not even joking. #RajKundra— Sai Krishna (@911saikrishna) July 19, 2021

Raj Kundra once wrote a book titled "How Not to Make Money". And he proved it #mondaymotivation #rajmantra #RajKundra— Winston D'souza (@winstonvalerian) July 19, 2021

Mumbai Police claimed to have recovered incriminating material, including WhatsApp chats, which indicate Kundra’s role in the illegal production of porn films. The incident of publishing these porn films on different mobile applications first came to light in February when the Mumbai Crime Branch had busted the racket and arrested Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat and model Gehna Vasisth among 11 people.

Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here