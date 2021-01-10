Netizens React after Anubhav Sinha Calls Prosenjit Chatterjee a 'Fresh Young Talent'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha was trolled by netizens after he described Bengali cinema superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee as a fresh young talent on social media.

Sinha, who is in the city for the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival, shared a photograph with Tollywood superstar Prosenjit on his verified Instagram account and captioned it: "Also met a fresh young talent at the #KIFF @prosenstar."

However, netizens failed to understand the filmmaker's humour and responded to his post thinking he does not know who Prosenjit is.

"He is Bengali film industry's legendary actor," commented a user.

"He is the Anil Kapoor of Bengali cinema," shared another user.

"He is not a fresh young talent, he has been in the industry for 30 years. He is a legend in Tollywood," commented another user.

Replying to a comment describing Prosenjit as a legendary actor, Sinha wrote sarcastically: "Thank you for the info."

Anubhav Sinha delivered the prestigious Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival on January 9.

Sharing his feelings after the event, the director shared a post on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in front of a picture of Ray. Sinha wrote: "This was the only way I could have been in the same frame with him. Thank you Kolkata International Film Festival. #KIFF."