Netizens React as Priyanka Chopra's Mother Compares Her Daughter's Dressing Sense with Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra shared a tweet in her daughter’s support on Wednesday. However, a few called her reaction embarrassing considering she compared Priyanka Chopra’s dressing sense with Deepika Padukone.

In a recent photoshoot, Priyanka wore a snug black dress and her casual pose reminded fans of a similar photoshoot done by actor Deepika Padukone. However, Priyanka’s mother disagreed on the two photoshoots and costumes being similar while she added, “Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

.@priyankachopra recently featured on the cover of an international magazine and her look instantly reminded us of @deepikapadukone https://t.co/pNZbf5Dz7T— @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) May 25, 2021

This reaction of Madhu Chopra has gone viral on social media. Many netizens shared reactions to this post.

If It's matches anyway then what's the big deal??? pic.twitter.com/Bpd3VnpJbI— Rumee Nur( রুমি নূর) (@NurRumee) May 26, 2021

Aunty is so embarrssing https://t.co/XVrEsDYbHY— meh⁷ 🇵🇸 (@monodraama) May 26, 2021

she said I'm just as jobless as my daughter's fans https://t.co/EvB3DNisut pic.twitter.com/9Jw8OrB9o8— tate (@gxyllenhals) May 26, 2021

Priyanka’s photoshoot was for Vogue Australia June edition.

Priyanka will be seen in Amazon Prime series Citadel, Hollywood film Text For You and in The Matrix 4 next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here