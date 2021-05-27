movies

Netizens React as Priyanka Chopra's Mother Compares Her Daughter's Dressing Sense with Deepika Padukone
Netizens React as Priyanka Chopra's Mother Compares Her Daughter's Dressing Sense with Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra (L), Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra recently did a photoshoot with international magazine Vogue in which she wore a snug black dress.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra shared a tweet in her daughter’s support on Wednesday. However, a few called her reaction embarrassing considering she compared Priyanka Chopra’s dressing sense with Deepika Padukone.

In a recent photoshoot, Priyanka wore a snug black dress and her casual pose reminded fans of a similar photoshoot done by actor Deepika Padukone. However, Priyanka’s mother disagreed on the two photoshoots and costumes being similar while she added, “Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

This reaction of Madhu Chopra has gone viral on social media. Many netizens shared reactions to this post.

Priyanka’s photoshoot was for Vogue Australia June edition.

Priyanka will be seen in Amazon Prime series Citadel, Hollywood film Text For You and in The Matrix 4 next.

first published:May 27, 2021, 09:31 IST