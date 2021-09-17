Netizens React Hilariously as Ganapati is Offered Momos Not Modaks in Tera Mera Saath Rahe

A scene in TV show Tera Mera Saath Rahe has left netizens laughing over a scene during the Ganapati celebration episode that will air in the coming time. Gopika (Giaa Manek) and others from the Modi family are gearing up to offer modaks to Lord Ganesha and pray for the weel being of their family when it is revealed that the modaks are actually momos.

Gopika realises this and rushes to confirm when she inauspiciously takes a bite from the offering plate and leaves everyone surprised. Mithila (Rupal Patel) confronts Gopika over this act and what follows next will be eagerly anticipated by the fans.

The modak-momo confusion scene also has references to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya show for which Rupal and Giaa went viral on social media last year. Reacting to the new video of similar nature, one netizen commented, “Ye ashi thi rasode mein se modak hata diye aur plate mein momos saja diya saja diya (sic)." Other social media users reacted with laughing emojis in the comments section.

Star Bharat recently launched the prequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, titled Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The show saw the return of fan favorites Gopi and Kokila as Gopika and Mithila. The daily will take viewers through the journey of a talented yet nervous girl Gopika (played by Giaa Manek) and a powerful and independent mentor Mithila (played by Rupal Patel).

Produced by Ved Raj from Shoonya Square Productions, the show’s ensemble cast also includes Mohammad Nazim, Vandana Vithlani, Mili Verma, Nitin Vakharia, Jyoti Mukerji, Raj Kumar, Pooja Kava, Minal Karpe, Hitesh Sampat, Maharshi Dave and Sumanti

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here