How Internet Reacted to Latest Episode Of Anupama

Popular show Anupamaa that airs on Star Plus has been grabbing eyeballs since the day it started due to the twists and turns in the plot and characterisation. The show’s actors Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular character and Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya have been entertaining the audience for months now. Its new episode was packed with high-intensity drama, emotions and high-intensity dialogues. In the episode, Rupali got a chance to show off her mettle.

After days of confusion, Kavya finally is able to marry Anupamaa’s estranged husband Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, but on their wedding day, he suddenly goes missing. As always, Kavya suspects Anupamaa and her family’s role behind this incident and threatens to file a police complaint against them. When an enraged Kavya is about to slap Anupamaa’s son, she catches her hand and threatens to beat her up instead. Anupamaa has had enough of her daily antics and finally gives Kavya an earful.

This episode gives Anupamaa a chance to shine by delivering some brilliant dialogues. The showdown made for some popcorn popping moments. The audience loved every bit of drama showing Anupamaa keeping her ground strong. They praised Rupali’s power-pact acting on social media.

Wtf was today’s #Anupama ? Ufff loved it completely 😍😍😍😍 Kavya deserved every bit of it 🤬🤬🤬 I hope it’s back to numero uno next week 🤞🏼 @TheRupali you killled it in today’s episode. Absolutely mindblowing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Oshin - The FLIPPER (@oshin_nandi) June 2, 2021

Netizens enjoyed the battle of words between the two women so much that they have been making a splash about it since it aired. Fans celebrated by sharing endless hilarious memes and tweets.

Anupama vs Kavya today pic.twitter.com/QkSqwSmkid— Kosha (@imkosha) June 2, 2021

A fan tweeted that Anupamaa is like a “strict teacher” who gives long lectures to the “notorious backbenchers”.

#Anupama mein EMA ko EMA bhi nahin keh sakte… it's more like Anupama is a strict teacher and Vanraj, Kavya are notorious back benchers creating nuisance in class 😂 and she jaadoes 5 pages bashan on them every now and then 😂— Munni (@munnihyderabad) June 3, 2021

Another was disappointed as he was expecting a tight slap on Kavya’s face.

She deserves a tight slap from Anu. Omgggg !!the way kavya keep screaming V V gave me headache ….ufff #Anupamaa— #SushantDay (@nehalovesDVD) June 1, 2021

One social media user expressed that he couldn’t stop laughing as the scene unfolded on television.

What a dialogue!🤩Nowadays I just cant help laughing while watching Anupama!Really refreshing to see normal look like fights unlike other dramas! And its fun to see Anu and Kavya's enmity just like normal women who lovs one man!And your acting&expression is simply super as usual— Kuda Didi Kudee😛✒ (@DidiKudee) June 2, 2021

The drama has been on the number one spot on the TRP list for a long time. It is a Hindi remake of the Bengali TV show, Sreemoyee written by Leena Gangopadhyay.

