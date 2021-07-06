CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#KaranJohar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Netizens React to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Vacay Pics with Memes
1-MIN READ

Netizens React to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Vacay Pics with Memes

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Some pictures of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde from their Italian vacation are going viral on social media. Take a look.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on PDA during their latest outing in Tuscany, Italy. Harry was seen in swimming trunks and a sweat shirt while Olivia wore a high waisted blue coloured bikini. The couple looked totally in love as they could not keep their hands off each other. They kissed, hugged and seemingly even danced on a yacht amid the open sea.

As per Page Six, Harry and Olivia skipped London for Italy after he wrapped filming on his new movie My Policeman. The duo was spotted walking with their arms wrapped around each other last week in Porto Ercole. Olivia added the Italian getaway to her schedule after spending time with her son, Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Many social media users reacted to the pictures of Olivia and Harry with memes. Take a look.

RELATED NEWS

Harry will be featuring in a role in Olivia directed film Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife, also starring Florence Pugh, Kiki Layne and Chris Pine, for New Line Cinema from a screenplay by Katie Silberman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 06, 2021, 08:22 IST