Netizens React to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Vacay Pics with Memes

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on PDA during their latest outing in Tuscany, Italy. Harry was seen in swimming trunks and a sweat shirt while Olivia wore a high waisted blue coloured bikini. The couple looked totally in love as they could not keep their hands off each other. They kissed, hugged and seemingly even danced on a yacht amid the open sea.

As per Page Six, Harry and Olivia skipped London for Italy after he wrapped filming on his new movie My Policeman. The duo was spotted walking with their arms wrapped around each other last week in Porto Ercole. Olivia added the Italian getaway to her schedule after spending time with her son, Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Many social media users reacted to the pictures of Olivia and Harry with memes. Take a look.

HAROLD PULL YOUR SHORTS UP pic.twitter.com/s9MrVIgU0d— N (@softestHaLo) July 5, 2021

congratulations to harry styles & olivia wilde pic.twitter.com/nd8wPxL7TJ— Kaya ◟̽◞̽ (@kaya_temmeyer) July 5, 2021

| BIG NEWS: Louis Tomlinson spotted with Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde pic.twitter.com/zZl8KqzC4f— moon | is seeing LOUIS (@iKissManeskin) July 5, 2021

harry styles is on a yacht with olivia wilde and i’m at my minimum wage job crying pic.twitter.com/k93It9HCrm— taylor CHARBEL DAY (@butalostcause) July 5, 2021

Taylor Swift spotted on yacht with Harry & Olivia Wilde! pic.twitter.com/DvyhfEEMQU— mai⁷ loves jungkook ♡# (@luvhckrr) July 5, 2021

harry styles spotted at wedding with olivia wilde pic.twitter.com/OvkcxW895f— has♡ (@phhxrry) July 5, 2021

Harry will be featuring in a role in Olivia directed film Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife, also starring Florence Pugh, Kiki Layne and Chris Pine, for New Line Cinema from a screenplay by Katie Silberman.

