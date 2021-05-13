Netizens React to Radhe With Memes, Hina Khan Tests Negative for Covid-19

Salman Khan’s most awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai dropped on OTT platform Zee5 today, and netizens have taken to social media to share their response after watching the film. While some have already declared the film as a blockbuster, with adrenaline-pumping action sequences accompanied with Bhai’s ‘seeti-maar’ one-liners, some could not get over the logic-defying sequences. And what’s the best way to release all those piled-up thoughts if not through memes?

So, here’s a look at how netizens reacted to the Prabhu Deva directorial which also starred Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Popular face of the Indian television industry, Hina Khan recently conducted a live session with her fans on Instagram. She was seen sporting her late father’s t-shirt while she interacted with them. Taking the opportunity, the actress informed about her health and updated she has tested negative for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Hina took to Instagram and engaged in a live session with her fans. During the live chat, the actress shared that she was diagnosed with Coronavirus after her return from Srinagar.

Salman Khan lives in his own universe, quite literally. With Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, he brings back the memories of 2009 hit Wanted that, in a way, started his second innings to superstardom. With Prabhudeva back behind the megaphone, Khan has the license to go back to chequered shirts and his famous bracelet.

Needless to say that at least 500 people must have been harmed in the process. Of course, we are not counting the sensitive audience and non-Salman Khan fans.

Arecent episode of Indian Idol 12 paid tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. In the weekend episode, contestants and judges crooned the 100 greatest golden melodies of Kumar. The show even featured Kumar’s son and music director and singer, Amit Kumar as a special guest. Host and singer Aditya Narayan also got Amit to reveal some fascinating, unknown trivia from Kumar’s life.

Netizens took serious offence to the way they sang Kishore Kumar’s iconic songs. Amit Kumar too was not happy with the performances of the singers. In an interview after the show Amit criticised the show’s performances and expressed dissatisfaction with the calibre of homage paid to his father.

Turning producer with Vicky Donor in 2012, in a way, changed the game for actor John Abraham in Bollywood. The theme of Vicky Donor was diametrically opposite of the kind of films, mostly action, John was doing. Madras Café, in which he also starred, released in the very next year and the critics and audience realised his smartness as a producer.

It was not only a sleek film but also a sneak peek into John’s latent potential. It was a chance that the mainstream Bollywood filmmaking wasn’t ready to provide him. We caught up with the actor and he explained the thought process behind turning into a producer.

