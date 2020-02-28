Netizens Root for #SidNaz as Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Set Stage on Fire with Romantic Dance

Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have a reason to cheer as the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are going to perform on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

A new promo from the upcoming episode of the reality show has ‘SidNaz’ (Sidharth and Shehnaz) dancing on a romantic number. In the clip, Sidharth and Shehnaz dance in perfect co-ordination to the beats of music and fans can’t keep calm.

Sharing the video, the channel wrote, “@shehnaazgill aur @realsidharthshukla are back with their chemistry on #MujhseShaadiKaroge, kya kar payega koi contestant isko beat?”

The two had, a few days ago, posted a picture of themselves from the sets of the show. Sharing the snap, Sidharth wrote, “Back Again #myfirstpost”, while Shehnaz captioned it, “#Sidnaaz”.

Earlier in the show, a contestant had tried to impress Shehnaz with a teddy bear that had Sidnaaz written on it. The move did not go down well with Shehnaz, who told the contestant that she no longer likes this drama.

Shehnaz and her co- contestant at Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra are trying to find a suitable life partner through Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

