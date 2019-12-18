Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Twitter Criticises Alia Bhatt for Sharing Wrong Preamble Amid CAA Protests

Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Twitter Criticises Alia Bhatt for Sharing Wrong Preamble Amid CAA Protests
Actress Alia Bhatt. (Photo: IANS)

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to social media and shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, she posted the wrong one.

"Learn from the students", she wrote with the picture of the preamble. Soon, netizens took to social media to point out her mistake and stated that she has shared the old one, where the description of India on the 42nd Amendment read a "sovereign democratic republic" and "unity of the nation". It was changed by former PM Indira Gandhi during the Emergency period to "sovereign, socialist secular democratic republic" and "unity and integrity of the nation".

Taking a jibe at the actress, one of the users wrote, "Alia Bhatt googles "Preamble", and uses the first picture that she could find. She doesn't even know that this is the original Preamble, which doesn't have the words "Secular" and "Socialist", the ideals that they claim to be protecting."

Another wrote, "Alia Bhatt’s support to the moment is like a proxy for an important lecture. You get the attendance in theory but practically you didn’t learn/contribute. (sic)."

Earlier, Sonakshi too took to Twitter to upload a picture of the Preamble with the message: "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget."

Ishaan also posted a photo of the Preamble. He wrote: "I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people."

The list of Bollywood celebrities who have come forward to show support to students voicing protest against CAA has been steadily increasing. In the past couple of days, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, and Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastava, Hansal Mehta have been among the many celebrities who have extended support to students.

