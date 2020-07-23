Netizens Share Throwback Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu, Ask If They ‘Had a Thing’

Throwback photos of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and actress Bipasha Basu are doing rounds on social media. Ronaldo and Bipasha grabbed headlines in 2007 after these pictures surfaced on the Internet as the two can be seen getting cosy in them. The two celebrities had visited Lisbon's Luz stadium for a ceremony that year. The function was held to name the new seven wonders of the world.

Ronaldo and Bipasha reportedly went to an after party of the event where an English news outlet clicked those photos of them.

DNA, citing the report by the British tabloid, reported that the footballer and the actress got “physical” at a Lisbon nightclub.

As the pictures have surfaced again on social media, netizens are asking if there was anything between Ronaldo and Bipasha.

Putting out the images on Twitter, a netizen wrote, "So i was today year old when i came to know that Ronaldo and Bipasha were a thing, I can't breathe !!"

Another user, replying to the post, said that today she has found out they had a thing. She added, “Was I living under a rock or what!!”

Many netizens expressed surprise at what they saw in the pictures.

However, some Twitterati also asked the age of those who did not know about the incident.

Bipasha at that time was in a relationship with actor John Abraham. The two had started dating in 2003.

The actress after the incident maturely handled the media. Talking about Ronaldo, Bipasha said she was surprised when he told her that his mom watched old Hindi film movies, reported Hindustan Times.