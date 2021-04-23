Netizens Slam Gigi Hadid's Dad for Calling Her 'Self-made', Say 'She was Born into Money'

American-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid turned 26 on Friday and to mark the occasion, her father and real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid shared a collection of pictures on his Instagram handle. Accompanying the Instagram pictures was a heartfelt note written by the 72-year-old. Mohamed made a list of 20 things that many people do not know about Gigi. Starting the list, he mentioned that Gigi is a “self-made" person who never took a single dollar from her parents. Gigi started modeling for Baby Guess when she was as old as her daughter Khai. Like a doting father, Mohamed went on to mention several facts that make him proud of his daughter.

He mentioned that Gigi was a junior Olympic volleyball contender and an accomplished equestrian junior Olympic contender. She had won “hundreds” of national Championships and still rides till today. Considering the numerous pictures Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid share from their private ranch, we cannot deny the fact that the Hadid sisters do have a soft spot for horse riding.

Talking about Gigi’s academic achievements, Mohamed wrote in the caption that the model was accepted by New York University for a course in forensic criminal psychology after high school. In terms of her professional success, Mohamed wrote that Gigi has the highest number of Vogue magazine covers worldwide which comes to around fifty. And lastly, Gigi is also the UNICEF USA ambassador to Africa, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

However, many users pointed out that Gigi comes from a privileged background, and hence calling her ‘self-made’ would be an exaggeration. One user, who was clearly not pleased with the statement, commented, “Self-made?? Born privileged, more like it..” Another user commented, “Self-made? Her mom’s a model which is the only reason she got signed as well as Bella and you’re a rich developer who built mansions all over BH and Bel Air… she was born into money, sis” “Gigi is definitely not self-made," read another comment. “Sure. And Marciano is your close friend so of course, she modeled for Guess as a baby," said another. Paul Marciano is the co-founder of the fashion brand Guess.

