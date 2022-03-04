Netizens Slam Paparazzi for Trying Too Hard to Click Neha Dhupia's Baby's Pictures; Watch Video

Actress Neha Dhupia recently stepped out with her newborn son Guriq to spend some time with him. Neha and Angad Bedi welcomed their second son in October last year. The actor couple is also proud parents to a girl, Mehr. In the video shared by the paparazzi, the actress was seen wearing a casual white tee paired with joggers and white shoes. She stopped and smile at the paparazzi before entering a park with her son in her arms. However, netizens heavily criticised the shutterbugs for trying too hard to capture videos and pictures of the little baby.

One user wrote, “When she’s trying to hide her baby’s face then it clearly indicates she doesn’t want u guys to click.. so please have some sentiments.. don’t just invade in peoples privacy in the name of media."

Another added, “If she is not comfortable in showing her sons face n she dnt wanna reveal , jst let it be n leave her na yar ."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was lately seen in the crime thriller A Thursday. The film which stars Yami Gautam as the antagonist, saw Neha play a pregnant cop. In an interview with News18.com, she revealed that she was actually expecting her second child, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in October 2021.

Talking about being on the sets and shooting for the film during her third trimester, the actor says that she had a lot of fear but she wanted to continue working. “The fear is there otherwise on a film set. But we really did it with too much caution and also we were shooting during the pandemic, so the larger fear was that. I remember we shot the entire film during the rain so that was a bit scary. I feel everything at that time was a matter of concern. But in the real sense, when a woman is pregnant, she is actually the strongest woman in the room and there is no harm in continuing to go to work. And that’s the only thing that I want to harp upon. Yes. If clinically, you’re advised to sit at home or emotionally you want to sit at home or even for personal reasons, but otherwise, a woman should not give up on her career. Also, the safest place for the baby is the mother’s womb," she says.

