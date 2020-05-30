MOVIES

Netizens Slam Parth Samthaan for Allegedly Having a Pool Party Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Parth Samthaan was at the end of criticisms after a couple of pictures and videos of him having an alleged pool party with friends surfaced on social media.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan was at the end of criticisms after a couple of pictures and videos of him having an alleged pool party with friends surfaced on social media.

Netizens have slammed him for not adhering to social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The now-deleted video featured Parth having fun with his friends at the party in Hyderabad, reports the Times of India.

The report further added that soon after the domestic flight operations resumed on May 25, the actor had taken a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Parth had shared a couple of videos from Mumbai airport on social media. In one of the clip, we could see Parth’s face donning a face mask and a protective shield.



Irked over Parth’s irresponsible behaviour, netizens singled him out saying he made fun of frontline workers. Some users said Parth has to be quarantined for 14 days. See the reactions of the users:





 


Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The soap opera stars Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj, Aamna Sharif as Komolika.

