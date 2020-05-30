Netizens Slam Parth Samthaan for Allegedly Having a Pool Party Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan was at the end of criticisms after a couple of pictures and videos of him having an alleged pool party with friends surfaced on social media.

Netizens have slammed him for not adhering to social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The now-deleted video featured Parth having fun with his friends at the party in Hyderabad, reports the Times of India.

The report further added that soon after the domestic flight operations resumed on May 25, the actor had taken a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Parth had shared a couple of videos from Mumbai airport on social media. In one of the clip, we could see Parth’s face donning a face mask and a protective shield.



Irked over Parth’s irresponsible behaviour, netizens singled him out saying he made fun of frontline workers. Some users said Parth has to be quarantined for 14 days. See the reactions of the users:







Ppl should mind their own business. He is not bound to tell anyone Wht he does in personal life, he still updates bcz Parthians are always concerned abt him! He travelled with all precautions n followed all rules so mind your own business! Why after him always #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/RMTCMz4M7W

— Faerie (@Faerie101) May 27, 2020



As usual the dumb heads think their favourite's travel to Hyderabad, followed by pool party is no wrong. One needs to self quarantine if you are traveling to/from other places. He broke the rules! Made fun of sacrifices of docs, HC staff, police, others !! #KasautiiZindagiiKay — myejf (@myejf) May 27, 2020









As far as I know if anyone comes from abroad or another states especially from the redzones like Mumbai,Chennai,Delhi etc ,they have to be in 14 days institutional quarantine. (As per IMA)🙄🙏I'm not giving any lectures..just pointing out the fact!!#KasautiiZindagiiKay

— Dr.bose (@Anju12315) May 27, 2020





Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The soap opera stars Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma, Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj, Aamna Sharif as Komolika.

