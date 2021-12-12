Netizens Slam Photographer as He Asks Dhanush to Say Something in 'South', Hail His Humble Reply

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are busy promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar. During one of those promotional events, a paparazzo can be seen asking Dhanush to say something in ‘south’. In the video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, someone can be heard saying, “Sir kuch South mein boliye na? (Sir please say something in South)." After seeing the actor’s confused reaction, he asks him to say something in Tamil, to which Dhanush replies ‘Vanakkam’ which translates to hello. Watching this, his co-star Sara laughs.

However, netizens slammed the pap for this question. Some pointed out that there are four different languages in Soth India- Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Another user said, “South mein boliye? Umm? Aap north mein bolte ho kya bhaiyya?"

Another chimed in, “What is south mein boliye abhi mumbai se South mein jaye bolne ke liye paps should have the basic knowledge of how to speak"

Fans praised Dhanush for his humble answer as well. “Danush is very humble ❤," wrote one user, while another added, “How lovely and simple he is "

Take a look at the video and what netizens have been commenting on the incident:

Meanwhile, Akshay took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share an appreciation post for Dhansh. Along with a picture with him, he wrote, “Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened "

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is a musical romantic drama set to release on December 24, on Disney plus Hotstar. The movie was originally supposed to be released in theatres on February 14, 2021, coinciding with Valentine’s day but got postponed as the pandemic hit the production and post-production. The film will also have a Tamil dubbed version titled Galatta Kalyanam.

