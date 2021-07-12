Netizens Term Ashish Kulkarni's Indian Idol 12 Elimination Unfair

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is inching towards its finale and as the show moves forward to the next round, the fight gets tougher for the contestants. However, the latest elimination from the show has not gone down well with the fans. After Sawai Bhatt's elimination, it was Ashish Kulkarni’s turn to say goodbye to the show and it was not a decision the fans were expecting. The decision to eliminate Ashish over Shanmukhapriya triggered many fans who took to social media platform to express their displeasure and called it the 'worst decision ever.'

The Sunday episode of Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 hosted a special guest, Asha Bhosle, as the contestant paid their tribute to the legendary singer while performing her songs on stage. The episode started off the race to finale berth and while everyone's performance left the judges impressed, someone had to bid adieu to the show. The danger of elimination was looming on contestants in the danger zone, and it narrowed down to a choice between Ashish and Shanmukhapriya. Fans were left stunned as Ashish's name was announced for elimination.

Sharing their anger on Twitter, fans hit out the show's makers and labelled them biased. Some even called the show scripted and said that this elimination has made people lose their faith in Indian Idol. Expressing solidarity with Ashish, users lauded his performances and versatility and threatened to boycott the upcoming episodes if he was not brought back.

"AK for me you are the Indian idol. The only singer who can sing any genre and the most versatile singer of the show. You just brilliant and too good for this fake show," wrote a user expressing her displeasure over the elimination.

Check out some of the other reactions here:

#IndianIdol a really unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni deserves to win the show #ShanmukhaPriya should throw out from the show @SonyTV— K1993 (@BarotKriti) July 11, 2021

Another unfair eviction!! How can they eliminate such a versatile singer like #AshishKulkarni !!! He is a fabulous singer yaar!!#IndianIdol— Aradhana Dash (@AradhanaDash4) July 11, 2021

Kya yaar another good perfomer eliminated #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2021 makerz plz let us know when will.u eliminate#ShanMukhPriya so that i can resume watching full show— Aarti Jadkar (@jadkar_aarti) July 11, 2021

After Ashish’s exit, the race to the title of Indian Idol 12 has narrowed down to a contestant between six contestants that include Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro.

