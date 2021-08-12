Netizens Think Sherlyn Chopra's Pic is Photoshopped; Abhishek Bachchan Sells Apartment for Rs 45.75 Crore

The film industry was left in shock when Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. Over the course of time, several other arrests have been made while some actresses have come out and levied serious allegations against the businessman. One such name is actress Sherlyn Chopra, who has been making headlines ever since the controversy unfolded. Recently, the actress was questioned by the cops and she had shared several details about their meetings.

Netizens Think Sherlyn Chopra’s Pic with Raj Kundra is Photoshopped

While there have been rumours floating around that The Kapil Show actress Sumona Chakravarti will not be part of the celebrity chat show in the upcoming season, she has put a full stop on all such speculations as she recently shot for an episode featuring the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. She shared a picture from the time she made a comeback on the show and joined the other cast.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti Confirms Her Presence in New Season with This Pic

Actor Abhishek Bachchan sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed, the latest in a posse of celebrities and businessmen who are making the most of an uptick in the real estate market. The housing unit, spread across 7,527 sq ft, is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli, the documents showed. The sale document was registered on August 10, 2021.

Abhishek Bachchan Sells Plush Apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 Crore

Bathrobe boy and Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan is already creating a strong mark for himself in the Bigg Boss OTT house with his outgoing personality and quirky behaviour which has connected well with not only the audience but the other Bigg Boss housemates as well. Zeeshan, who was compared to Ranveer Singh by Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar, is definitely living up to his Bollywood status as he brilliantly imitated actor Suniel Shetty while reenacting a scene from one of his films.

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan Recreate Iconic Scene from Shilpa Shetty’s Dhadkan

A photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing the rounds of the internet where the actress can be seen preparing food for appears to be a Griha Pravesh puja at her new home. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena moved to their new place a couple of months before the arrival of their second son, Jeh Ali Khan. In the photo, the actress can be seen working in the kitchen in a sea-green dress. She has her mask on while she works. Netizens cited Bebo’s new book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible and said that the actress was eight months pregnant while the photo was taken.

Kareena Kapoor’s Unseen Photo From ‘Griha Pravesh’ Ceremony Goes Viral

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here