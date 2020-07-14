MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Netizens Trend #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan on Twitter Ahead of Megastar's Birthday

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Pawan Kalyan's birthday is on September 2, but fans of the megastar have already made the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter.

South Indian film industry's one of the most loved actors Pawan Kalyan will turn a year older on September 2. Fans of the megastar who are seemingly excited for his birthday have already made the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter.

Many of his fans have shared different stills and snippets of the actor from a variety of events, photo shoots and films as they extended their advanced birthday greetings to their favourite star.

Sharing a graphic of Pawan Kalyan in different moods, a fan wrote, "Roar... Smile... All for well being of people.. His journey has been inspiring and will continue so.."

Another one tweeted a happy picture of the actor and wrote, “Million Dollar Smile”

Take a look at some of the tweets with the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan:

Pawan will soon be seen in an upcoming Telugu film titled Vakeel Saab. The movie is a remake of famous Bollywood film Pink. The Venu Sriram directorial will see Pawan essay the role of a lawyer. Other poignant roles in the film will be played by Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ananda Chakrapani among others.

The character that will be essayed by Pawan, was originally played by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the 2016 Bollywood film. The movie has been written by Shoojit Sircar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Ritesh Shah. Other important roles in the film have been played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra.

