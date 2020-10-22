Netizens Trend 'Boycott Eros Now' for Posting 'Vulgar' Memes on Navratri

Boycott Eros Now turned top Twitter trend on Thursday morning after netizens called out the film production comapany for sharing "vulgar" tweets and memes on Navratri. A section of the internet is upset with Eros Now for allegedly "violating" the religious festival of Navratri by "mocking" and "insulting" it.

Sharing the alleged screenshots of Eros Now's Navratri posts, one user tweeted, "Look At What Type Of Post Is Posted By Eros Now On Instagram Regarding Navaratri. #BoycottErosNow"

Another tweeted, "Just a small sample of the Hinduphobic posts by @ErosNow on Twitter and Instagram. It seems brands have started offending Hindus to get cheap attention. Don’t let this attention come for 'cheap'."

Look At What Type Of Post Is Posted By Eros Now On Instagram Regarding Navaratri. #BoycottErosNow #BoycottBollywood #BoycottBigBoss14 pic.twitter.com/YkuvspOf5U — Shiv Dev Sarvesh Patel (@SDSARVESHPATEL2) October 22, 2020

Just a small sample of the Hinduphobic posts by @ErosNow on Twitter and Instagram.It seems brands have started offending Hindus to get cheap attention. Don’t let this attention come for “cheap”. pic.twitter.com/LFLCyAZL32 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) October 22, 2020

without boycotting this films these cowards of Bollywood don't realize they should not do anti-Hindu contents and anti-national contents #BoycottErosNow — Abinav Ram (@AbinavRam5) October 22, 2020

#BoycottErosNow Guys Go and Report spam on Eros Nows Instagram & youtube account pls.. Everyone take it seriously let's show them the Unity of Hindus & if they do this what we will do to them 💯 pic.twitter.com/Uegf8vKy5F — Adarsh Singh Panwar (@AdarshSinghPan4) October 22, 2020

Eros Now has been sharing stills of Bollywood actresses from their productions to wish people on Navratri. On Day 1 of Navratri, they shared a still of Deepika Padukone from Bajirao Mastani and wrote, "Mastani is all set for Day 1 of #Navratri 2020! Doesn't @deepikapadukone look gorgeous in grey? #HappyNavratri."

This comes after Boycott Netflix trended over their recent offering 'Krishna And His Leela' for allegedly spreading Hinduphobia.