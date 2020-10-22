News18 Logo

Netizens Trend 'Boycott Eros Now' for Posting 'Vulgar' Memes on Navratri

Katrina Kaif and Kareen Kapoor (Credit- Eros Now/Instagram)

A section of the internet is upset with Eros Now for allegedly 'violating' the religious festival of Navratri by sharing 'vulgar' memes on it.

Boycott Eros Now turned top Twitter trend on Thursday morning after netizens called out the film production comapany for sharing "vulgar" tweets and memes on Navratri. A section of the internet is upset with Eros Now for allegedly "violating" the religious festival of Navratri by "mocking" and "insulting" it.

Sharing the alleged screenshots of Eros Now's Navratri posts, one user tweeted, "Look At What Type Of Post Is Posted By Eros Now On Instagram Regarding Navaratri. #BoycottErosNow"

Another tweeted, "Just a small sample of the Hinduphobic posts by @ErosNow on Twitter and Instagram. It seems brands have started offending Hindus to get cheap attention. Don’t let this attention come for 'cheap'."

Eros Now has been sharing stills of Bollywood actresses from their productions to wish people on Navratri. On Day 1 of Navratri, they shared a still of Deepika Padukone from Bajirao Mastani and wrote, "Mastani is all set for Day 1 of #Navratri 2020! Doesn't @deepikapadukone look gorgeous in grey? #HappyNavratri."

Check out their other posts here:

This comes after Boycott Netflix trended over their recent offering 'Krishna And His Leela' for allegedly spreading Hinduphobia.


