Netizens Trend Boycott Mirzapur S2 Hours After Trailer Launch Because of Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar

As the trailer of season 2 of popular web series Mirzapur was released on Tuesday, a section of people on Twitter started calling for its boycott even before the series is launched. The reason apparently is one of the lead actors in the web series, Ali Fazal, and Mirzapur co-producer Farhan Akhtar. Tweeples are apparently angry about Ali Fazal’s previous posts, which he tweeted in December 2019, about the nation-wide protests against CAA and NRC.

The netizens have taken most offense to a particular tweet where the actor had apparently used his character Guddu’s dialogue from Mirzapur. It read, “Suru majboori mein kiye thhey, ab maja aa raha hai!” Whereas, Farhan Akhtar is being called out for taking part in anti-CAA protests.

No more movies or web series of people who are not loyal to their country #BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/OwowUApZsn — ISHWARI K (@ISHWARIK2) October 7, 2020

#BoycottMirzapur2 Ali Fazal lead character of Mirzapur on Protests. pic.twitter.com/GjXIbBdzyd — Riki Not a bot! (@ContactRiki) October 7, 2020

#BoycottMirzapur2 I won't watch in free as well — Anita (@Anita87516862) October 7, 2020

Boycott Mirzapur 2 because Ali Fazal support anti CAA Protests#BoycottMirzapur2 — Mahipal Singh TVM (@mahipal_singh1) October 7, 2020

People who stay in this country should be loyal to this country. #BoycottMirzapur2 — Shaz (@SantiagoShaz) October 7, 2020

Boycott this type vulgar webseries and caa/nrc opposite people #boycottmirzapur2 — Ritika shukla (@Ritikas04061355) October 6, 2020

However, there was another section on Twitter that was unfazed by the trend and seemed super excited for the new season. One wrote, "Wow Mirzapur 2 trailer looks promising. Excited." Another said, "This is also going to be a rockstar season. @TripathiiPankaj sir, more excited to watch your act in Mirzapur 2."

These tweets are actually making me more excited about Mirzapur 2. Maza aa raha hai. https://t.co/A9dKel1DAe — mubashshir (@existentializt) October 6, 2020

This is also going to be a rockstar season, @TripathiiPankaj Sir! More excited to watch your act in Mirzapur 2 — Himanshu Bharti (@himanshubh1409) October 6, 2020

#Mirzapur2 #Mirzapur VERYYYY EXCITED But tbh i forgot most of s1Thats what happens when release s2 after 2 yrs‍♂️Anyway gonna watch a recap vid on youtube and then watch s2 https://t.co/YyMl4rc5Le — Satyam (@hellasatyam) October 6, 2020

@alifazal9 ali fazal sir you are my favorite actor in mirzapur ❤️❤️ I m very excited .. mirzapur 2 https://t.co/XFoZ6sK2ex — Mohammad Hani (@activeindian22) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the wait for the second season of web series Mirzapur has been a long one, with the audience waiting to find out what happens in the lives of the onscreen characters of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Season one ended with a bloody showdown, leaving survivors Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) to settle their scores among themselves.

There are new players joining the game this season, like Vijay Varma, Amit Sial and Priyanshu Painyuli. The trailer lives up the to the audience's expectation of violence and gunfights. The trailer was launched by the star cast of the show in a virtual press conference, which was attended by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Harshita Gaur, among others.