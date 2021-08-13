Netizens Trend 'Boycott Radhika Apte' on Twitter After Her Pictures From Parched Go Viral

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who also cemented her presence in the OTT world with a series of films and series, recently found herself amid controversy after old pictures of hers surfaced online from her film Parched. The pictures feature the actress in an intimate scene and it didn’t sit well with the Twitteratis, who jumps the gun on every occasion they get, even if it is a trivial situation. ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on social media as the netizens found her nude photos from the film objecting.

Most of them complained and accused Bollywood films of ‘insulting’ and ‘destroying’ the country’s culture. Take a look at their reaction:

WE SHOULD UNITE TO PROTECT OUR CULTURE 🚩 #BoycottRadhikaApte— Anil Sharma 🇮🇳 (@AnilSharma4BJP) August 13, 2021

Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video.The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/cQlW4dGLOy — Its_vikrama_Aditya🇮🇳 (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021

Bollywood make movies that degrade the Indian culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte— ऋषि राजपूत 🇮🇳 (@srishirajIND) August 13, 2021

FOR MONEY RADHIKA IS SPOILING CULTURE VIA NUDE SCENES 😡#BoycottRadhikaApte@beingarun28— Anuj Tyagi🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ANUJTY001) August 13, 2021

That is the meaning of Bollywood. Insulting Vedic Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit tradition, culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte— Lilam Mandal (@LilamMandal) August 13, 2021

Radhika Apte Is Working Against Indian Culture .#BoycottRadhikaApte— DD Patel (@DDPatel9) August 13, 2021

Actor Radhika Apte has said her role in Parched came at a time when she "needed" it. She also remembered the time when a nude video went viral and reports claimed it was her in the video. The clip was from Radhika's film Clean Shaven and We demand government #BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/HFVRDmc9cf— Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

Directed by Leena Yadav, Parched revolves around four women from a village of Gujarat and talks about social evils like child marriage, the practice of taking dowry, marital rape and abuse. Besides Apte, it starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain and others.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s film Monica, O My Darling co-starring Rajkumar Rao.

