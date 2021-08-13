CHANGE LANGUAGE
Netizens Trend 'Boycott Radhika Apte' on Twitter After Her Pictures From Parched Go Viral
Netizens Trend 'Boycott Radhika Apte' on Twitter After Her Pictures From Parched Go Viral

Radhika Apte recently found herself amid controversy after old pictures of her surfaced online from her film Parched.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who also cemented her presence in the OTT world with a series of films and series, recently found herself amid controversy after old pictures of hers surfaced online from her film Parched. The pictures feature the actress in an intimate scene and it didn’t sit well with the Twitteratis, who jumps the gun on every occasion they get, even if it is a trivial situation. ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on social media as the netizens found her nude photos from the film objecting.

Most of them complained and accused Bollywood films of ‘insulting’ and ‘destroying’ the country’s culture. Take a look at their reaction:

Directed by Leena Yadav, Parched revolves around four women from a village of Gujarat and talks about social evils like child marriage, the practice of taking dowry, marital rape and abuse. Besides Apte, it starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla, Adil Hussain and others.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s film Monica, O My Darling co-starring Rajkumar Rao.

first published:August 13, 2021, 12:33 IST