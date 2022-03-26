Netizens Troll Mira Rajput After She Turned Showstopper at LFW; Ask 'Why Her Out of All The Deserving People?'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput turned a showstopper for the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and dazzled the ramp on the third day of the fashion event. She walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao’s label. Mira looked beautiful as she slipped into a colourful bralette and lehenga. Her attire featured mixed textures, vibrant colors and flirty elements, making it a perfect pick for a summer wedding. As for accessories, Mira had minimal jewelry and nude make-up on, as she set the ramp on fire.

Mira Rajput, who is a mother of two kids- Zain and Misha has often turned cover girl for many reputed magazines. Well, that being said, it seems like Netizens didn’t approve Mira walking the ramp. Soon after Mira Rajput’s pictures surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for turning out a showstopper. While one social media user commented, “Just can’t take her,” another said, “Why her out of all the deserving people” Another troll’s comment read, “Her dream of becoming actress in future is in turmoil.”

A troll user even said it isn’t appropriate for her as, “a wife of a celebrity can’t be taken for an actress or a show stopper..as for that matter…” read the comment.

It isn’t the first time when Mira Rajput is subjected to trolls. She was targeted earlier too when she had posted a photo alone. Netizens had bashed the star wife and asked, “Kis baat ka attitude hai” among others.

Mira got hitched to Shahid star in 2015 and ever since her wedding, she has become a diva on and off social media. The diva also enjoys a massive fan following of 3.4 million followers on Instagram. The star wife is not only a social media influencer but also a most-loved celebrity by fans and the industry.

Speaking on Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor has Arjun Talwar directorial Jersey in the pipeline. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur in the pivotal role, has been scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. That apart he will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy and an untitled web show with Raj & DK alongside Raashii Khanna.

