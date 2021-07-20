Netizens Troll Raj Kundra After Arrest in Pornography Case, Shilpa Shetty Also Targeted

Mumbai police have arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said. Raj (45) appears to be the “key conspirator" in the case, the official said on Monday.

The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday evening after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.

Meanwhile, social media trolling followed Raj’s arrest. His wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, was also targeted in some tweets.

No Biggie….Just some "Normaaaal" Bollywoodiya Biz People hereThaali wali Auntyji Kahan HoNever forget Nor forgive how these GutterWoodiyas Bullied & Sullied our Visionary Sushant !!!#BoycottBollywood #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/u3XDiAFpTP— PHOENIX (@PhoenixPRIYA1) July 19, 2021

Father of two kids, “Key conspirator of porn apps case”… What a disgrace!One more strong reason why Boycott Bollywood is a must.. Wake up people.. #BoycottBollywood #RajKundraArrest PMO Ask CBI Report On SSR pic.twitter.com/0rXXKWSLu6 — PIYALI (@BH_Piyali) July 20, 2021

Best Lawyer hired by Raj Kundra to fight his pornography case.. #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/Tz5jSAsjo3— की कलम ✍ (@Avir_Elixir) July 20, 2021

#RajKundraArrest #RajKundra_ArrestedRaj Kundra explaining to Shilpa Shetty, what business he is planning to do during the pandemic: pic.twitter.com/mFubBk0a5m— प्रशंसा (@bhakkk_lol) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Shilpa is awaiting the release of her comedy film Hungama 2 on July 23. She is also a judge on dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

