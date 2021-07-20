CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WBBSE#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Movies» Netizens Troll Raj Kundra After Arrest in Pornography Case, Shilpa Shetty Also Targeted
1-MIN READ

Netizens Troll Raj Kundra After Arrest in Pornography Case, Shilpa Shetty Also Targeted

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in this picture

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in this picture

After Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in "creating and publishing pornographic films", social media trolled him and his wife Shilpa Shetty.

Mumbai police have arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said. Raj (45) appears to be the “key conspirator" in the case, the official said on Monday.

Related news: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra: A Complete 14-Year Timeline of Their Relationship

The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday evening after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.

Meanwhile, social media trolling followed Raj’s arrest. His wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, was also targeted in some tweets.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Shilpa is awaiting the release of her comedy film Hungama 2 on July 23. She is also a judge on dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 20, 2021, 13:11 IST