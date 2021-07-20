Netizens Troll Raj Kundra After Arrest in Pornography Case, Shilpa Shetty Also Targeted

Mumbai police have arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said. Raj (45) appears to be the “key conspirator" in the case, the official said on Monday.
The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday evening after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.
Meanwhile, social media trolling followed Raj’s arrest. His wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, was also targeted in some tweets.
Meanwhile, Shilpa is awaiting the release of her comedy film Hungama 2 on July 23. She is also a judge on dance reality show Super Dancer 4.
