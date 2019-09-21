Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati during the Friday's episode. The actress is now facing criticism on social media for not knowing the answer to a simple question related to Hindu mythology epic, Ramayana. She was present to support a contestant from Rajasthan.

On the show, Sonakshi was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" Her options were Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. The actress got confused between four options and used a lifeline to answer the particular question. And now, she is being targetted by social media trolls for the same.

Not only the netizens, but even Bachchan mocked Sonakshi for not knowing the answer of a Ramayana-related question.

One of the users took a jibe at the actor and called her a "hypocrite." "This actress whose whole family is named after Ramayan don't know an inch about anything about history of Ramayan and hypocrisy is that she proudly said dat she plyed role of scntist n "mission mangal" #shamesonakshi #sonakshisinha #KBC11 atleast that woman is mor educated N social than U," the user wrote along with a picture of the host Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi and the contestant.

Some even called her the new Alia Bhatt.

While another shared a hilarious still from 'Dabangg' featuring Sonakshi and Salman Khan and wrote, "Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahab dar KBC ke questions se lagta hai." A third one wrote, "Shatrughan Sinha (with brothers Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and sons Luv and Kush who all live in the home called Ramayana) after #sonakshisinha 's answer in #KBC11 #KBC,"

By morning, #YoSonakshiSoDumb became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 17 thousand tweets. Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes:

#YoSonakshiSoDumbShe did the justice with her movie title " कलंक " pic.twitter.com/L1W3tPcNMf — Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swap_nil_09) September 21, 2019

Her brothers Name is "LUV and KUSH", Her Father name is "Shatrughan",Her house name is "Ramayan",and she still don't know about the Holy Ramayan..Dumbest Ever Actress..#sonakshisinha#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/52dJVPAVKD — Mohit Verma🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Mohitt_Verma) September 21, 2019

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha 's family:Shatrughan (Dad)Luv (Brother)Kush (Brother)Ram (Uncle)Lakshman (Uncle)Bharat (Uncle)Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANANow watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like #YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/auqahkAVYC — Hemant (@ImGaurHemant) September 21, 2019

For those who don't have the background of this trend. Sonakshi Sinha took helpline for this question but the Mother of Irony is that her Father name is Shatrughan Sinha, Brother names Luv & Kush and she lives in Bungalow called Ramayana. #YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/FhL74eq4j1 — Alam Shaikh ® ™⚪ (@skalamz) September 21, 2019

Meanwhile Amitabh bacchan sir to Sonakshi Sinha:-#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/JWpE7nKsBG — Trendy Patil 18 (@DDnlakade) September 21, 2019

#YoSonakshiSoDumbAfter Watching Today Episode Shatrughan Sinha pic.twitter.com/bsHZz2ZFgM — Ajay Garg (@freakygarg) September 21, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.