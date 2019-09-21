Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Netizens Troll Sonashi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

Sonakshi Sinha is facing criticism on social media for not knowing the answer to a simple question related to Hindu mythology epic, Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
Netizens Troll Sonashi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
Sonakshi Sinha is facing criticism on social media for not knowing the answer to a simple question related to Hindu mythology epic, Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati during the Friday's episode. The actress is now facing criticism on social media for not knowing the answer to a simple question related to Hindu mythology epic, Ramayana. She was present to support a contestant from Rajasthan.

On the show, Sonakshi was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" Her options were Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. The actress got confused between four options and used a lifeline to answer the particular question. And now, she is being targetted by social media trolls for the same.

Not only the netizens, but even Bachchan mocked Sonakshi for not knowing the answer of a Ramayana-related question.

One of the users took a jibe at the actor and called her a "hypocrite." "This actress whose whole family is named after Ramayan don't know an inch about anything about history of Ramayan and hypocrisy is that she proudly said dat she plyed role of scntist n "mission mangal" #shamesonakshi #sonakshisinha #KBC11 atleast that woman is mor educated N social than U," the user wrote along with a picture of the host Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi and the contestant.

Some even called her the new Alia Bhatt.

While another shared a hilarious still from 'Dabangg' featuring Sonakshi and Salman Khan and wrote, "Thappad se dar nahi lagta sahab dar KBC ke questions se lagta hai." A third one wrote, "Shatrughan Sinha (with brothers Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and sons Luv and Kush who all live in the home called Ramayana) after #sonakshisinha 's answer in #KBC11 #KBC,"

By morning, #YoSonakshiSoDumb became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 17 thousand tweets. Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes:

