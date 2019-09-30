Take the pledge to vote

Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls

While Salman Khan and the contestants had a laughter ride on stage and inside the Bigg Boss house, Netizens had their piece of fun with hilarious memes and trolls.

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
With popular names from the showbiz, Salman Khan kickstarted the Bigg Boss 13 journey on Sunday. With glitz and glamour, the premiere of the reality TV show was a complete package of dance, drama and laughter. While the host and the contestants had a laughter ride on stage and inside the Bigg Boss house, netizens had their piece of fun with hilarious memes and trolls.

Some targetted the actor for returning to the show as the host for the 10th time, others trolled the contestants for coming from different reality shows, whereas, a few also pointed at the daily dose of fights and dramas in future episodes. Take a look at these tweets:

The first day first show of Bigg Boss premiered on Sunday. After Salman's dance performance on Slow Motion from Bharat, he invited all the contestants one by one. The first one to be introduced was Sidharth Shukla. Later, he was joined by other male contestants of the show--Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Azim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Mahira Sharma was the first one to enter the house, followed by Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Dalljit Kaur, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh.

This time, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel will be the malkin of the house who will keep a close eye on her tenants (contestants). Throughout the show she will keep coming to the house with different tasks for them.

Bigg Boss Season 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.

