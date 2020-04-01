Netizens Unhappy With Saif-Kareena's COVID-19 Donation, Salman Khan Can't Attend Nephew's Funeral

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that she along with husband Saif Ali Khan would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, the fact that they have chosen to donate to global agencies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund has not gone down well with a section of social media.

On Tuesday it was reported that Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was 38. Later, Salman confirmed the news and paid a touching tribute to his nephew by sharing a picture of them posing with folded hands on Instagram. Now, it has been reported that the actor is 'extremely upset' over not being able to attend his nephew's funeral amid the coronavirus lockdown.

With Ramanand Sagar's popular eighties mythological serial Ramayana back on Doordarshan, the Indian audience has got a chance to revisit the epic story all over again. The show has set off social media discussion, too. There has been a debate centred on the feminism quotient in the show. While some users felt Ramayana did not mete out fair treatment to its female characters, others felt the storyline champions women's empowerment.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13. Talking about how the bond changed after the show, the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner has said, "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house."

Sonam Kapoor has shared an adorable post on Instagram. In the monochrome picture, the actress showers her husband Anand Ahuja with kisses. For the caption, Sonam penned down the lyrics of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds track, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby.

