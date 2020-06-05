Never Endorsed A Skin Lightening Product, Says Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who also appeared in Bollywood film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, says that she has never endorsed a skin lightening product. Her comment is important in today’s context when many Bollywood celebrities are accused of endorsing fairness cream, which is seen as their prejudice against the dark skin.

A journalist put out a tweet that read: This is a genuine question - can you name me Bollywood/Pakistani stars who have never endorsed a skin lightening product?

Mahira quoted the tweet and wrote: Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product.

Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product. https://t.co/uGB1vPyaGX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 5, 2020

Though the debate regarding the fairness cream endorsement has been in public domain for long, but it came in prominence in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death due to police brutality in America. It’s believed that he was a victim of the racial prejudice by the police.

Many Indian celebs strongly reacted to the incident and used the hashtag ‘All Lives Matter’ while expressing their opinion on the matter, but their followers were quick to point out the paradox in the comments. They said if a celebrity is endorsing skin lightening product or a fairness cream, they’re also contributing to widening the divide on the basis of skin tone.

Influencers like Hasan Minhaj and Abhay Deol have been very vocal in their attack on celebs endorsing fairness cream in the past.

Minhaj, the Patriot Act host, recently launched a special digital episode of his show which he dedicated to black protests. Being an Indian American Muslim, Hasan spoke directly to the Asian community and other immigrant minorities in America in a bid to educate them about racism and draw their support in the matter.

Read: Hasan Minhaj Tears Into Asian Hypocrisy in New Digital 'Patriot Act' Episode

In the 12-minute-long episode, Hasan said, "Depending on when you immigrated, you came to this country (US) for order and stability. We don't want it to be as f****d up as back home. But imagine if you lived in a country where the colour of your skin got you killed you would say that is a lawless country."

Follow @News18Movies for more