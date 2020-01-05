Never Gave Importance to the Perception of Me, Says Deepika Padukone
"I have never give importance to the perception of me and I don't fight it," said Deepika during a conversation with Tamannaah Bhatia on her TV show Tamannaah Speaks.
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone says she doesn't give any importance to how people perceive her, and doesn't try to fight it as well.
"I don't expect myself to be 101 per cent all the time. You got to acknowledge the fact that your body and mind are going to go though different phases. Eventually it's all about how you're feeling and you don't try to pretend to feel what you're not going through," Deepika told actress Tamannaah Bhatia when asked about how she juggles expectations of perfection.
"It's about being honest with yourself and acknowledging what you're going through. I have never given importance to the perception of me and I don't fight it. It's about being kind to yourself and allow every process to happen. Although it wasn't like that initially. When you come from outside of the industry you tend to have perceptions of the glamour world or how an actress should conduct herself. These are all perceptions and you tend to warm up to it and you find yourself. Hopefully I would want every girl to find her identity and her own comfort zone and to be true and authentic to that versus fitting into a mould that expect you to fit into," she added.
Deepika shared this during a conversation with with Tamannaah on a TV show.
View this post on Instagram
To many more laughs and fun conversations...❤️ @tamannaahspeaks
Opening up about her experience, Tamannaah said: "When I started off my career, I didn't know any of the fashion brands and I always felt I should try to copy someone. The day I started being me, it worked for me. The essence of beauty comes from authenticity. When you're' confident is when you're actually beautiful. You can have the perfect hair and make-up but if you're not comfortable in what you're wearing you won't feel confident or look good."
Deepika feels her journey in the industry is about a "lot of learning".
"I grew up in a sports family and making a shift from that upbringing to move into an industry where all I had was passion, hard work and discipline. I don't know if I had the understanding or talent but from there to now it has been an evolution of constantly looking, learning, observing and making mistakes along the way. I'm constantly evolving and I've learnt the most through the movies I've done or characters I've played," she said.
Deepika will soon be seen in "Chhapaak" and Tamannaah will be seen in the Telugu remake of "Queen" titled "That Is Mahalakshmi".
